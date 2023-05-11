Adeboye: Again, Peter Obi Dragged Over Comments On ‘The Obidents’

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has come under heavy criticism after his statement on certain individuals pretending to be Obidients insulting eminent personalities in the country.

It would be recalled that the LP candidate on Wednesday via his official Twitter insisted that his followers are law-abiding individuals and would never insult prominent personalities.

The former Anambra State governor mentioned Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God as one of the personalities that have been attacked.

He condemned efforts to create ethnic and religious war in the name of politics, adding that he, alongside his supporters, eschews name-calling, insults, and abuses.

However, in reaction to the statement, Nigerian writer and satirist, Elnathan John called out the LP flag bearer for divulging into respectability politics after winning over the support of angry, energized young Nigerians.

The ‘Born on Tuesday’ author further questioned the ‘interest’ of the former Anambra governor, adding that Obi must take into cognizance of the fact that people died defending his mandate and have every right to be angry at those against the dream of a new Nigeria.

He wrote: “Lol. Mr Obi, you cannot rally young, angry, energized Nigerians who have been ravaged ruined and KILLED by politicians and their backers in society and the CLERGY and turn around and ask them to be well behaved. Do you want change or are you just a softer version of them?

“What is this silly politics of respectability in a country where politicians are killing people? You want Nigerian youth, to be well behaved? You should be glad they aren’t burning things in the streets like in many other countries not half as bad as Nigeria.

“Does @PeterObi want to be liked by the criminal clergy who serve the interests of the murderous politicians they endorse? Are you interested in change? Or just power? See this is why I say never defend people. Only ideas. This is irritating to see. Unserious bunch.

“The countries where young people are shutting down the country and occupying the streets are not worse off than Nigeria. With the number dying daily your issue is with someone insulting a Daddy GO who is softening the ground for a criminal to be president? You are unserious.

“Is @PeterObi more interested in his relationships with the criminal elite than the plight of the country? Is this how easily you capitulate? Do you realise people DIED defending your mandate and trying to vote for you. And this is the nonsense you do? Y’all are the same las las

“The people @PeterObi is here defending hate him. They hate everything you stand for. They hate your ethnicity. They hate your popularity. You gain absolutely nothing by this cowardice. Nothing.”

The author’s criticism of the LP candidate, Naija News understands is coming days after he was criticisized by his supporters over his visit to the Nobel Laureate, Prof, Wole Soyinka.