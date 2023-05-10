Adeboye: They Are Pretending To Be Obidients So They Can Insult Eminent Personalities – Peter Obi Raises Alarm

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said that certain individuals pretending to be Obidients are Insulting eminent personalities in the country.

Speaking via a tweet on Wednesday, the LP flag bearer insisted that his followers are law-abiding individuals and would never insult prominent personalities.

The former Anambra State governor mentioned Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God as one of the personalities that has been attacked.

He argued that he detests any form of insults and character assassination and so does his followers.

He wrote, “The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.

“While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters.

“The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood.”