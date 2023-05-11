18 Days To Handover: Taraba Gov. Approves N2 Billion For Purchase Of Vehicles For Self, Deputy, Wives

With only 18 days left before the end of his tenure, Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has reportedly approved N2 billion for the purchase of luxury vehicles for himself, his deputy, and their wives.

A source, who requested anonymity, informed Premium Times that the approval was granted during the last State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, chaired by Ishaku.

The source stated, “Governor Darius Ishaku in our last SEC meeting asked the council to approve a memo he presented for the purchase of vehicles for himself, his deputy and their wives and it was speedily approved without any argument.”

According to the source, it was argued during the meeting that since Darius and his deputy took office in 2015, they have been using old vehicles inherited from their predecessors.

As they prepare to step down, it was deemed appropriate for them to receive new vehicles.

From the document presented by the governor, over N1.3 billion worth of exotic cars will be allocated to the governor and his wife, while his deputy and his wife will receive cars worth N750 million.

When contacted, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Lois Emmanuel, neither confirmed nor denied the approval. She stated, “I am not in the state. I travelled out. I am not aware, I will confirm,” before ending the call.

However, she was later seen at a housing project commissioning event led by the governor in Jalingo, the state capital.

Governor Ishaku ran in the last senatorial election to represent Taraba South but was defeated by the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, David Jim-Kuta. Meanwhile, his deputy won the Taraba Central Senatorial seat.