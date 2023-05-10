Reactions As Sergio Busquets Announces Exit From Barcelona

Spanish professional football club, Barcelona has reacted to the reality of its defensive midfielder, Sergio Busquets, leaving the club in June at the end of his contract.

Naija News recalls that Busquets joined Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia, in 2005 as a teenager.

Having had an impressive play with the team, Busquets was promoted to the reserve team after just one season.

Subsequently, in 2008, Busquets made his professional debut for Barcelona under manager, Pep Guardiola.

However, after years of remarkable playing time with Barcelona, the now 34-year-old player confirmed on Wednesday (today) that his time with the club has come to an end.

“The moment has arrived to announce this is my last season at Barcelona. It has been an unforgettable journey,” Busquets wrote on his Instagram page.

Naija News reports that Busquets has won the Champions League three times with Barcelona and La Liga on eight occasions before this season, with the Catalans set to triumph again for the first time in four years.

Busquets is inarguably Barcelona’s third-highest appearance maker of all time, playing for the club on 718 occasions, lifting 31 trophies in total.

The player, however, did mention his next line of action after leaving Barcelona. Speculations, however, are that he may move to a team in Saudi Arabia.

“It has been an honour, a dream, a pride. It has been everything to be able to defend and represent this badge for so many years, but everything has a beginning and an end,” continued Busquets on the social media platform.

He added: “Although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come.”

Reaction From Barcelona, Coach And Players

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, who played alongside Busquets in his prime, expressed concern that he wanted the midfielder to stay next season but admitted that the decision was up to the player.

Busquets’ team-mates, past and present, have as well paid tribute to him on social media after he announced his future lay outside the club.

“My friend, after so much we’ve lived through together, what can I say that you don’t know?” Barcelona defender, Jordi Alba wrote on Instagram.

“You’re leaving your home, having made an indelible imprint on Barcelona’s history.

“More than 700 games, a fundamental part of so many titles, and glorious nights that all Barca fans will forever remember.”

Former Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta said Busquets was “number one”.

“You are the best, Sergio, I will miss you,” wrote Barca midfielder Sergi Roberto, who is set to inherit the captain’s armband.

“An example in all senses, I have been lucky to share many moments with you and it will not be easy day to day without you,” he added.

The club also hailed Busquets as one of the best players ever to represent them.