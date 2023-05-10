Live Update: Presidential Tribunal Hears Peter Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu

The President Election Tribunal on Monday commenced the pre-hearing of petitions filed by political parties and politicians with respect to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News had earlier reported that two political parties, Action Alliance (AA) and Allied Peoples Party (APP) which filed a suit against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have withdrawn their suit.

The tribunal which shifted the hearing of the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi against Tinubu and INEC on Monday is set to hear the suit today.

Obi is challenging the victory of Tinubu in the presidential election held on the 25th of February, 2023.

As of 2 pm, lawyers are now returning to the tribunal for the hearing of Obi and LP’s motions.

LP’s lead counsel, Levi Uzoukwu (SAN), has requested for the adjournment of the motions on their petition to Wednesday next week to enable all non-contentious processes to be filed.

Lawyers to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); Tinubu and Shettima, Wole Olanipekun (SAN); APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) have all confirmed that the agreement has been reached to harmonise on documents to be allowed for the main hearing.

After listening to the plaintiff and defendants’ counsels, the Tribunal has adjourned the pre-hearing on Obi, LP petition to May 17.