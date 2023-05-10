‘If We Want Nigeria To Be Peaceful, Southeast Should Have Senate Presidency’ – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said the failure of the Southeast to produce a Senate President will lead to more separatist agitations.

Naija News reported that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) had on Monday zoned the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

The party zoned the Senate President to the South-South, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), and Deputy Senate President to the North-West, Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, said the South-South zone which Akpabio represents has not produced a Senate President since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

However, Reno Omokri, in a post via Twitter, said if Nigeria must be peaceful, stable, and prosperous, it must practice power sharing.

The social-political activist maintained that the Southeast should have the position of the Senate President for the sake of equity, hence, the country should be ready for more separatist agitations.

He said, “Yes, the Southeast has had 5 Senate Presidents since 1999, but they have never had the Presidency. The Northwest, Southwest and South-South have. The Northwest, Northeast, South-South and Southwest have also occupied the vice Presidency.

“If we want Nigeria to be peaceful, stable and prosperous, we must practice power sharing. For equity, the Southeast ought to have the Senate Presidency.

“That, and rapid infrastructural investment in the region, will make them feel part of Nigeria and loved by the rest of the country. If we do not give it to them, let us be ready for more separatist agitations.”