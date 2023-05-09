What I Will Do For Nigerian Youths After May 29 – Tinubu

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has on Tuesday shared some of the plans his administration has put in place for the Nigerian youths.

Tinubu stated that his administration would unfold programmes and initiatives beneficial to youths in the areas of Advisory Council, Presidential Fellowship Scheme, Business Incubation Centres, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Academy, Consumer Credit and Sports Revolution.

The former Lagos Governor who was represented by the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel promised greater inclusivity of the youths in governance.

He called on youths to join hands with the incoming administration in creating a safe and secure environment for all as there can be no growth or development without security and peace.

He said: “Nigeria will continue to invest in her youth, nay African. We will unfold programs and initiatives that are beneficial to our youth in the areas of Youths Advisory Council, Presidential Fellowship Scheme, Business Incubation Centres, MSME Academy, Consumer Credit and Sports Revolution. Greater inclusivity in governance for our youth now is important for our future. I was once a youth and I know and see the boundless creative energies, innovative skills, Entrepreneurship spirit and potentials of our youth. And the time to invest in them is now.

I urge you all to network, collaborate and partner as young people across the African continent because you share the same passions and are also confronted with similar challenges. Unemployment. Insecurity. Lack of credit and finance. Poor Education and lack of opportunities.”