Tinubu Meets With Abbas, Kalu, APC ‘Anointed Candidates’ For House Of Reps Leadership (Photos)

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Speakership and Deputy Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives.

Tinubu met with the candidates, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and Hon. Benjamin Kalu when members of the Joint Task Group of the House of Representatives presented the candidates to him, Naija News reports.

The photos were shared on social media on Tuesday and obtained by our correspondent.

See the photos.

It would be recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had adopted a zoning template for the position of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

The party in a document issued at the end of the NWC meeting in Abuja on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, indicated that the Senate President would come from the South South and specifically, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom).

Others are “Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

Speaker, House of Representatives North West-Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna).

Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia)”.