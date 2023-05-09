Setback For Kogi PDP, As Three Chieftains Dump Party

Three chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have on Tuesday dumped the party.

Naija News gathered that the three members were PDP candidates for the House of Assembly in the recently concluded general elections.

It was learnt that the development was contained in copies of their separate resignation letters addressed to party Chairmen of their respective wards.

The three chieftains are the PDP Assembly candidate for Yagba West, Sunday Maiyaki, the PDP candidate for Mopamuro, Daniel Olorunjuwon Jones and the PDP candidate for Ijumu Local Government Areas, Joseph Babatunde Olupeka.

Maiyaki in his letter to the PDP Chairman of Odo-Eri/Okoto Ward, Odo-Eri, Yagba West LGA, said “I have been a party ardent since 1998 starting from the first National Convention in Jos, Plateau State, but today, I can no longer cope with the array of impunity in the party.

“The slogan ‘Power to the People’ is now ‘Power to the Few.’ I hereby resign my membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).”

Jones, in his own letter addressed to the Ward Chairman PDP, Ward 03, Mopamuro LGA, stated, that “This is to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of PDP to pursue other interests. Please find attached the original copy of my membership card. I wish the party well in its future assignments.”

While Olupeka, in his letter to the PDP Ward Chairman, Ileteju/Origa Ward, Ijumu LGA, wrote, “Please accept this as a formal communication of my decision to resign as a member of the PDP with the effect from today May 8, 2023.

“I wish the party well in its future activities. Please find attached the original copy of my membership card.”