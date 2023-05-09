Presidential Tribunal: All Eyes Are On The Nigerian Judiciary – Ezekwesili

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili on Monday stated that the Nigerian Judiciary is being closely watched by people both in Nigeria and around the world.

In a tweet on Monday, Ezekwesili prayed for the five justices to maintain “utmost integrity” and firmly uphold the rule of law.

She also hoped that the judges would be cautious when making decisions, with the fear of the Lord guiding them.

This statement comes as the presidential election petition tribunal proceedings begin in Abuja.

Ezekwesili cited a passage from the Bible, 2 Chronicles 19:5-7, to remind the justices that they are judging on behalf of the Lord.

She emphasized the importance of judicial independence in Nigeria’s democracy and wished for wisdom for the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The former minister wrote, “All eyes – at home and abroad- are now on the Nigerian Judiciary.

“May the Lord help those our 5 justices to act with the utmost integrity and uphold the Rule of Law at all cost thereby advancing Judicial Independence in our Democracy. Amen.

“He said to the judges, consider what you are doing, for you do not judge for man but for the Lord who is with you when you render judgment. Now then let the fear of the Lord be upon you; be very careful what you do, for the Lord our God will have no part in unrighteousness or partiality or the taking of a bribe. 2 Chronicles 19:5-7.

“A Word of Wisdom for the #PresidentialElectionTribunal.”