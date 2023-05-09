Popular Kannywood Actor Is Dead

The death of a veteran Kannywood actor, Aminu Muhammad popularly known as Kawu Mala has thrown the industry and his colleagues into a sad mood.

Naija News gathered Mala whose career in the Kannywood section of Nigeria’s Nollywood industry spanned about twenty years died on Sunday evening after battling a heart-related illness for several years.

He is survived by his wife and more than 10 children.

The late actor was buried on Monday morning at Haye Cemetery in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State in accordance with Islamic traditions.

A colleague of the actor, Murtala Karabiti was quoted to have told newsmen that the death of Mala is a great loss to the industry as he made significant contributions during his lifetime.

“Doctor, as we used to call him, is a friend to everyone and a brother to most of us. I have known him for over 20 years, and all through these years, I have never heard any bad comments about him. He has gone; ours is to pray for the repose of his soul,” he said.