Judy Austin Brags On Social Media After Heavy Backlash On Thanksgiving Video

Popular Nollywood actress Judy Austin has reacted to the heavy backlash from Nigerians after her thanksgiving video went viral.

Speaking via her Instagram page, the actress announced that she will not stop giving thanks to God.

She shared the video on her page and bragged to her followers that one who has God is equivalent to majority.

Naija News recalls that Austin’s husband, Yul Edochie had shared a video of her on Facebook giving thanks to God for loving, protecting and fighting her battles for her.

The thespian had thanked God for the safe delivery of her baby, adding that God has always fought her battles for her since she was a child.

However, netizens were displeased with the video, stating that it was insensitive of the actress, considering that her co-wife May Edochie lost her first son, Kambilichukwu a few weeks ago.

They maintained that it was wrong of Austin to openly celebrate when May is still mourning her deceased son.

However, Austin appears to be unbothered by the reactions to the video as she shared it on her Instagram page this afternoon, with the caption; ‘’In every situation…

“I’ll continue to give thanks and praise to your Holy Name Jesus!!!

“One with GOD ALMIGHTY is majority!!!’’