You Lack Emotional Intelligence – Do2dtun Blasts Judy Austin

Popular Nigerian on-air personality, Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun, has weighed in on the recent video of actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, actress Judy Austin sharing her recent childbirth testimony.

Naija News recalls that Edochie had on Sunday shared a video of his second wife praising God for always loving her and fighting her battles for her.

He captioned it “IJELE. Judy Austin breaks silence. Shares her story.”

She had said: “I don’t know where to start; God loves me so much. I know it might sound strange to a lot of people, but I don’t know if he loves everyone as much as he loves me.

“God has continued to fight all my battles. I put to bed when it seems like it wouldn’t happen. He came through for me, he made sure that I was fine.”

Reacting to the clip, OAP Do2dtun tweeted on Sunday: “Judy and her advisers lack emotional intelligence.

“Judy’s friends or family allowed her to shoot such a video because they are either an absolute brute or they are just fighting their own battle not hers. So tacky and unnecessary.”