List Of 72 Ex-Senators Supporting Akpabio For Senate President

Seventy-two former senators have shown support for Godswill Akpabio as the president of the 10th Senate.

Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has received backing from some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the outgoing Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, recently predicted that the ex-governor of Akwa Ibom would become the next senate president.

Basheer Lado, an ex-senator from Kano Central, who spoke on behalf of the group in Abuja on Monday, said Akpabio should be given the position in the spirit of fairness and equity.

Lado also suggested that Barau Jibrin, a senator from Kano North and a contender for the senate president position, should be given the role of deputy senate president.

The group believes that diverse and united legislative leadership is crucial for good governance.

Lado said, “We, in the spirit of equity, fairness, political expediency and following extensive consultations with stakeholders, hereby express our total support for the zoning of the position of the president of the 10th senate, to the south-south geo-political zone of Nigeria

“We also affirm our unfettered support for the position of the president of the 10th Senate who also doubles as the chairman of the national assembly to be conferred on His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON.

“The position of senate president represents the third position in the hierarchy of our current democratic dispensation. This position carries considerable weight in discharging vital constitutional responsibilities and charting the right course for our national development.

“It is also important that the holder of such a position enjoys the confidence and support of the party leadership and that of his peers as Senator Godswill Akpabio undoubtedly does.

“With this same spirit of fairness, we also affirm our solid support that the position of deputy president of the 10th senate be conceded to distinguished senator Barau I. Jubril, CON, representing Kano north senatorial zone, Kano state.”

See the list of ex-lawmakers supporting Akpabio:

Ben Ayade

George Akume

Basheer Lado

Rilwan Akanbi

Barnabas Gemade​​​​

Grace Bent

Binta Masi Garba

Ayogu Eze

Andy Uba

Ibrahim Ida

Olorunnimbe Mamora​​

Anthony Adeniyi​​​

Ganiyu Solomon​​​

Gbenga Obadara​​​

Gbenga Kaka​​​

Musiliu Obanikoro​​​

Arise Ayo​​​​

Felix Kolawole Bajomo​​

Hassain Mudashiru​​​

Domingo Obende​​​

Wilson Ake​​​​

Ita Enang

Heineken Lokpobiri​​

Clever Ikisikpo

Ita Giwa

Ibrahim Musa​​​

Alex Kadiri​​​​

Ocheja Emma Dangana

Jibriu Wowo

Isa Maina

Mohammed Ohiare​​

Abubakar Sodangi

Joseph Akaagerger​​

Jack Tilley Gyado​​​

Abubakar Tutare​​​

Bello Tukur​​​​

Ahmed Barata​​​​

Abba Aji​​​​​

Mohammed A. Mohammed​​

Umar Idris​​​​​

Adamu Talba​​​​

Sidi Ali​​​​​

Timothy Adudu

Ishaq Adebayo Salman​​​

Akin Odunsi​​​​​

Seye Ogunlewe​​​​​

Fatima Raji Rasaki​​​

Lanre Tejuoso​​​​

Nkechi Nwaogu​​​​

Margery Chuba Okadigbo

Mohammed Saleh​​​

Sani Kanba​​​​​

Abubakar Abdullahi Naamo​​

Danladi Sankara

Mohammed Ibrahim​

Sola Adeyeye

Anthony Agbo​​

Ikechukwu Obior

Chris Adighije​​​

Emma Anosike​​​​

Jalo Zarami

Alkali Jajere

Oladipo Odujinrin

Mohammed Alkali

Sunday Ogbuoji

Abu Ibrahim

Bello Maitama

Saddiq Yar’adua

Jide Omoworare

Anthony Manzo

Aminu Inuwa

Magnus Abe