List Of 72 Ex-Senators Supporting Akpabio For Senate President
Seventy-two former senators have shown support for Godswill Akpabio as the president of the 10th Senate.
Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has received backing from some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Recall that the outgoing Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, recently predicted that the ex-governor of Akwa Ibom would become the next senate president.
Basheer Lado, an ex-senator from Kano Central, who spoke on behalf of the group in Abuja on Monday, said Akpabio should be given the position in the spirit of fairness and equity.
Lado also suggested that Barau Jibrin, a senator from Kano North and a contender for the senate president position, should be given the role of deputy senate president.
The group believes that diverse and united legislative leadership is crucial for good governance.
Lado said, “We, in the spirit of equity, fairness, political expediency and following extensive consultations with stakeholders, hereby express our total support for the zoning of the position of the president of the 10th senate, to the south-south geo-political zone of Nigeria
“We also affirm our unfettered support for the position of the president of the 10th Senate who also doubles as the chairman of the national assembly to be conferred on His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON.
“The position of senate president represents the third position in the hierarchy of our current democratic dispensation. This position carries considerable weight in discharging vital constitutional responsibilities and charting the right course for our national development.
“It is also important that the holder of such a position enjoys the confidence and support of the party leadership and that of his peers as Senator Godswill Akpabio undoubtedly does.
“With this same spirit of fairness, we also affirm our solid support that the position of deputy president of the 10th senate be conceded to distinguished senator Barau I. Jubril, CON, representing Kano north senatorial zone, Kano state.”
See the list of ex-lawmakers supporting Akpabio:
Ben Ayade
George Akume
Basheer Lado
Rilwan Akanbi
Barnabas Gemade
Grace Bent
Binta Masi Garba
Ayogu Eze
Andy Uba
Ibrahim Ida
Olorunnimbe Mamora
Anthony Adeniyi
Ganiyu Solomon
Gbenga Obadara
Gbenga Kaka
Musiliu Obanikoro
Arise Ayo
Felix Kolawole Bajomo
Hassain Mudashiru
Domingo Obende
Wilson Ake
Ita Enang
Heineken Lokpobiri
Clever Ikisikpo
Ita Giwa
Ibrahim Musa
Alex Kadiri
Ocheja Emma Dangana
Jibriu Wowo
Isa Maina
Mohammed Ohiare
Abubakar Sodangi
Joseph Akaagerger
Jack Tilley Gyado
Abubakar Tutare
Bello Tukur
Ahmed Barata
Abba Aji
Mohammed A. Mohammed
Umar Idris
Adamu Talba
Sidi Ali
Timothy Adudu
Ishaq Adebayo Salman
Akin Odunsi
Seye Ogunlewe
Fatima Raji Rasaki
Lanre Tejuoso
Nkechi Nwaogu
Margery Chuba Okadigbo
Mohammed Saleh
Sani Kanba
Abubakar Abdullahi Naamo
Danladi Sankara
Mohammed Ibrahim
Sola Adeyeye
Anthony Agbo
Ikechukwu Obior
Chris Adighije
Emma Anosike
Jalo Zarami
Alkali Jajere
Oladipo Odujinrin
Mohammed Alkali
Sunday Ogbuoji
Abu Ibrahim
Bello Maitama
Saddiq Yar’adua
Jide Omoworare
Anthony Manzo
Aminu Inuwa
Magnus Abe