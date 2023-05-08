Industries, Hotels, Schools, Churches, Others May Shut Down On May 30, As IPOB Declares Total Sit-At-Home 

Industries, transport companies, schools, churches in the Southeastern region of the country have been urged to close down businesses on 30th May 2023.

This is as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a total sit-at-home for the Biafra Remembrance Day celebration.

Naija News understands that the separatist group made this revelation in a statement issued on Monday by it’s by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful,

According to him, the declaration of the sit-at-home is in honour of those who died in the civil war and Biafra Nation actualisation struggle.

IPOB, therefore said the day would be observed by the Southeast region of Nigeria, as businesses have been urged to shut down in adherence to the order.

The group also asked people of the Southeast living in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria to join the sit-at-home order, warning all the residents of ‘Biafra territory’ not to endanger their lives or their businesses by disobeying the sit-at-home order as the directive is from IPOB leadership.

Powerful states that “This year’s event will be special and the one day sit-at-home in Biafraland will be total and will be from 6a.m to 6p.m on May 30, 2023. Every economic, social, religious, and political activity in Biafraland will be suspended, with the exception of hospitals, doctors, nurses, ambulances, and other health workers. All other people and workplaces are advised to sit at home.

“Once again only hospitals and health workers are free to open and go about on May 30, 2023 (Biafra Heroes and Heroines Remembrance Day) to take care of our ones and the pregnant mothers and all other sectors including police stations should be under locks and keys within Biafra territory.

“We call on industries, companies, transport companies (air, land, and sea) hotels, schools, and churches to shut down in honor of our heroes and heroines.

“Also, Biafrans in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria are encouraged to join the sit at home on that day, it’s only one day. We, therefore, advise Biafrans and other residents in Biafra territory to avoid endangering their lives or their businesses by obeying the sit-at-home order from IPOB leadership.

“Wherever our people are or gathered on that day, they must pray with lighted candles and must observe 3 minutes of silence immediately at 12 noon. Finally, the only joy and rest to appease our fallen heroes and heroines is Biafra restoration. So, we must continue.

“We remember those who died in the Nigeria genocidal war against Biafra, the mothers and fathers bombed in the market places, hospitals, churches, and those children that the Nigeria government starved to their early death. We cannot forget them till eternity.

“We also remember the victims of the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, and Sahara desert who died on the way to Europe in an attempt to escape the draconian and wicked economic and political policies against Biafrans by the Nigeria State.”