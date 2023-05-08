If You Know What God’s Love Is You Will Not Get Pregnant For Another Woman’s Husband – Maduagwu Blasts Judy Austin

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has berated his colleague, Judy Austin-Edochie over her claim of God’s love on her life.

Recall that the actress had come under heavy backlash after a video boasting of God’s love on her life and how he helps her win all her her battles was shared on her husband’s verified Facebook page on May 7.

Most netizens were displeased with Austin for sharing the video considering that May Edochie, her co-wife recently lost her first son.

Reacting to the video in a post shared on Instagram, Maduagwu stated that Austin was being inconsiderate of her co-wife.

He wrote; ‘’OMG, I’ve been crying Bitterly after seeing the Video, Rejoicing and Thanking God about safe Delivery of your Pikin when May is yet to Mourn on social Media is unreasonably uncaring. It’s MORALLY unacceptable. Stop talking about God’s LOVE, if you comprehend what LOVE means, you no go get BELLE for another woman Husband, and saying you BRAG with the Holy Spirit is confusing, were you also bragging with Holy Spirit when you were Dating a Married Man? God does not Fight the Battles of those who #Follow other women husband, get BELLE and then allow am pay their Bride Price, Christianity does not support that Lifestyle. Guy’s kindly continue to pray for MAY, Dem no go use POLYGAMY reward your years of LOYALTY in Marriage’’