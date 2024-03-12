Rita Edochie Reacts As Yul Edochie Denies Marriage To Judy Austin

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has reacted to Yul Edochie claims that he is not married to his second wife, Judy Austin.

Naija News understands that Yul Edochie, while responding to a suit filed by his estranged wife, May Edochie against him, had claimed that he and Judy Austin were not married, insisting that they were simply skit makers.

Yul told the court that the relationship that existed between him and Judy Austin was all about skitmaking.

He maintained there is no legally recognised union between them.

According to Premium Times, May’s legal team, headed by Emeka Ugwuonye of Due Process Advocates, in a statement said the ongoing case at the FCT High Court, Abuja, slated for a hearing on 5 March, faced an unexpected setback as the court session did not proceed, a circumstance Yul and Judy claimed credit for.

Ugwuonye said Yul wrote in his petition, “That since the news of the birth of Star in June 2021, Gistlover, as a negative blog that thrives in fake and manipulated information for financial gains, has been negatively exploiting every movie or skit featuring me and Judy and generating social media traffic for financial gains.”

He further stated that May, in her petition, highlighted an alleged traditional marriage ceremony between Yul and Judy on April 24, 2022, in Anambra State.

But, Yul denied the claim and accused a blog of promoting false information for financial benefit.

Reacting to the development via Instagram, Rita Edochie wondered if Judy Austin became a skit maker by marriage.

She wrote, “Firstly, I was picked from the streets and today I am a skit maker by marriage? Chai!

“God, what have I done to myself.”