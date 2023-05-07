Social Media Fights Won’t Influence Election Tribunal Outcome – Reno Omokri Advises Youths

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has warned youths who are supporters of various political parties to desist from social media fights as it will not influence the outcome of the election petition tribunal.

He urged netizens to embrace peace instead, for the good of the country.

Speaking via a post on Twitter, the PDP stalwart advised Nigerians to chart a course of action that would benefit the country.

He argued that the only hope for a change in who the next president will be is in court.

Omokri noted that the election brought about different factions such as Obidients and BATists, but now that the election has ended it is time for everyone to return to their original identity as Nigerians.

He wrote, “Realise and accept that elections are over. The only hope for a change in who the next President will be is the courts.

“Fighting supporters of other parties on social media won’t affect the judicial outcome. So, let us heal and behave like human beings with a common destiny.”

“The election brought about identities like Obidients, BATists, and Kwankwasiyya.

“Now, we need to step out of that limited circle and resume our original identity as Nigerians. Instead of abuse, let us amuse each other. Rather than curse, let us chart a new cause.”