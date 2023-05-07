Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 7th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 7th May 2023.

The PUNCH: Indications have emerged that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will take tough decisions when he assumes duty in order to revive the ailing economy. Some of the decisions he is likely to take include the implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye panel’s report on the reform of the civil service and the removal of the controversial fuel subsidy, which has become a drain on resources, job cuts, introduction of higher taxes, privatisation of public corporations and the sale of some government assets.

The Guardian: Ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly (NASS), there are strong indications that politicking and intense horse-trading would dog the jostle for key leadership positions till the final day. This is mainly because of an alleged growing resistance of a host of Senators-elect and some Members-elect to align with the supposed endorsement of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of some candidates eyeing the Senate Presidency and House Speakership.

Vanguard: Fierce battle has continued for the principal offices of the 10th National Assembly as about 37 senators-elect of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have vehemently rejected the advanced choice of Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jubrin Barau for Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively, Sunday Vanguard understood at the weekend.

ThisDay: World leaders gathered yesterday expressed excitement at the London Westminster Abbey as the new King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, swore to govern with justice and mercy.

The Nation: The decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt consensus in picking its candidates for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly may have upset moves by the opposition parties to hijack the process of installing the legislative heads.

