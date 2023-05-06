Umahi Reveals Tinubu’s Stand On Senate Presidency, Supports Akpabio

The lawmaker-elect for Ebonyi South senatorial district, David Umahi had given up his ambition for Senate Presidency.

Umahi revealed this after he talked with president-elect, Bola Tinubu, who asked him not to run for the position.

Umahi, who is leaving his role as Ebonyi State governor and becoming a first-time senator, said he won’t try for deputy Senate president.

Umahi while addressing newsmen after also meeting with the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio said, “My brother (Akpabio) came to consult with me. Yesterday, I saw the president-elect on his invitation and he told me that he is already committed, and that please ‘don’t run’ I accepted and stepped down for my brother, Senator Akpabio.

“He is my consensus candidate. I also step down for him as the deputy Senate president.”

Ali Ndume, senator for Borno South, also mentioned that Akpabio is the president’s favourite choice, but it’s unclear which president he meant.

Ndume said, “I am leading the campaign for Akpabio because he is the president’s preferred candidate and we have to put the interest of the country, the party, above any other interest.”