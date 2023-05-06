Reactions As Nigerian Aide To King Charles III Rocks Stunning Gele To His Coronation

A British-Nigerian aide to King Charles III, Eva Omaghomi has caused a stir on social media after she turned up in style for the king’s coronation held today.

Omaghomi is the director of community engagement to King Charles III, who was crowned on Saturday.

She was appointed as the director of community engagement to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2021.

Omaghomi has been working with the newly-crowned monarch for over 13 years.

“Over her 20-year career Eva has managed the global communications strategy for official visits to more than 50 countries by The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry), forging sustainable cross-border alliances with corporations, municipalities and NGOs at the grassroots and leadership levels,” the bio on LinkedIn adds.

However, in the trending photos, the Nigerian was seen at Westminster Abbey in central London rocking a peach traditional attire with gele — a head tie popular among Yoruba women.

In Nigeria, women wear the gele which appears in various styles, sizes, and colours to events such as birthdays, funerals, and weddings.

Her choice of dress has continued to attract accolades on social media with many Nigerians showing their admiration for the attire.

See photos and reactions

Mimi Eyamba wrote; ”Congratulations to Deltans. Itshekiri and Urobho should collect their flowers for representing us well.”

@bellolateef480 wrote; ”She come fine pass, everyone. Omo our culture dey fine oooo.”

BlackBe7os wrote; ”She sabi too much. Her Bag & Shoe same colour. Top down same color plus ear & neck beads. Light gold wrist.”

@zionjigga wrote; ‘‘Only Emitates, Qatar and Etihad could afford this coronation prime time advert slot. I been dey wait for glo and bet naija I no see.”

@lekimite wrote, ”Soon Nigerians will be speaking our Native language when they are interviewing them abroad.”

@AbeebFajobi wrote, ‘Today is Saturday Owmabe Vibe Action yen po , Fashion yen Po, Beauty yen po E for Enegy. Shey o mo Eva , o fin gan.”

Dammylov wrote; ‘Today na Saturday, Yoruba people don’t play with owanbe.”