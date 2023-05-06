Peter Obi Will Be President, Judiciary Must Save Nigeria’s Democracy – Okonkwo

Veteran Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has expressed optimism that the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, will eventually become Nigeria’s president.

The LP Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson said the former Governor of Anambra State will reclaim his mandate if the Presidential Tribunal lives up to its “true bidding.”

While speaking during an interview recently, Naija News understands that Okonkwo revived hope of a turnaround over the 2023 election outcome.

“If the court of justice will live up to its true bidding of being a court of justice, I will tell you by the grace of God, Peter Obi, will be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Daily Post quoted Okonkwo saying.

Okonkwo reportedly quoted section 134 2b of the Nigerian constitution, saying it was clear that any candidate who did not score 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ought not to be declared the winner of a presidential election.

He said it’s up to the judicial to save Nigeria’s democracy by living up to its true bidding.

Barring last-minute decisions, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will be sworn in as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2023.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was declared the winner of the February 25th presidential election.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker-elect for Ebonyi South senatorial district, David Umahi, has given up his ambition for Senate Presidency.

Umahi revealed this after he talked with president-elect, Bola Tinubu, who asked him not to run for the position.

Umahi, who is leaving his role as Ebonyi State governor and becoming a first-time senator, said he wouldn’t try for deputy Senate president.

Umahi, while addressing newsmen after also meeting with the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said, “My brother (Akpabio) came to consult with me. Yesterday, I saw the president-elect on his invitation and he told me that he is already committed, and that please ‘don’t run’ I accepted and stepped down for my brother, Senator Akpabio.

“He is my consensus candidate. I also step down for him as the deputy Senate president.”

Ali Ndume, senator for Borno South, also mentioned that Akpabio is the president’s favourite choice, but it’s unclear which president he meant.

Ndume said, “I am leading the campaign for Akpabio because he is the president’s preferred candidate and we have to put the interest of the country, the party, above any other interest.”