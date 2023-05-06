List Of Nigerian Pastors At King Charles Coronation In Britain

His Majesty, King Charles III of the United Kingdom was sworn to govern with justice and mercy.

This happened during his coronation ceremony on Saturday, where for the first time, according to the Royal Family, he prayed also for the grace to be “a blessing to all” including those of “every faith and belief.”

Some Nigerian-born clergymen and prominent others joined Christian ministers at the coronation of King Charles III.

Amongst which, is a senior pastor Agu Irukwu of Jesus House, United Kingdom, an arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. He stepped down as the chairman of UK RCCG in April 2021.

Ayo Otuyalo of Prime Atlantic was also present at King Charles’ coronation, wife of Ogun State governor, Bamidele Abiodun; and UK-based real estate consultant, Yemi Edun, among others.

At 12:02 pm, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid gold St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch’s authority.

Cries of “God Save the King” rang out from the 2,300-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey and trumpet fanfares sounded at the climax of the solemn religious confirmation of his accession.

Outside, ceremonial gun salutes blasted out across land and sea while bells pealed in celebration at churches across the country.