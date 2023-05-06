I Will Follow Yar’Adua’s Leadership Footsteps – Tinubu

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised to follow in the leadership footsteps of the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua, who died 13 years ago.

In a memorial tribute, he personally signed on Friday, Tinubu hailed the late president for his commitment to democracy and good governance, and his exceptional sense of propriety and selfless service to the country.

The president-elect said the late Yar’Adua led a purposeful life and he cherished the fond memories of honesty, steadfastness, patriotism, and excellence in public service left behind by the deceased.

He said; “We’ll Never Forget You! Today, as always, I remember my good friend and brother in the struggle for democracy and good governance in Nigeria, the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who died on this day 13 years ago.

“May 5, 2010, may have long gone but, for some of us, the wound is still fresh. We remember the day as much as we remember the purposeful life lived by Mallam Umaru Yar’Adua.

“As a friend and political associate, I cherish the fond memories of honesty, steadfastness, patriotism, and excellence in public service left behind by the late Yar’Adua both as governor of Katsina State (1999 to 2007) and president of Nigeria (2007 to 2010).

“As I prepare to take the reins of leadership of this country on May 29, I am determined to follow the good examples set by leaders like Mallam Umaru Yar’Adua who showcased an exceptional sense of propriety and selfless service to our dear country.

“Rest on, dear brother. May your soul continue to find peace with your Maker, Ameen”.

Naija News recalls that the late Yar’Adua was elected as president in 2007, succeeding former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who served for eight years.

However, Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010, and was succeeded by his vice president, Goodluck Jonathan.