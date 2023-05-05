Tinubu Meets Wike, Magnus Abe In Port Harcourt [Video]

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, met Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and former lawmaker, Senator Magnus Abe.

Recall that Governor Wike had invited Tinubu to Rivers State to commission the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover and the newly-inaugurated Justice Iche Ndu Magistrates Court Complex.

Naija News reports that this development comes days after Abe, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, withdrew his case challenging the victory of Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abe said the case was withdrawn because he does not want to enter into a direct confrontation with Tinubu following his alliance with Governor Wike and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The former lawmaker added that he will not continue to fight the Rivers State helmsman because he will be continuing on his own and his camp will not be able to get any institutional support.

However, while returning to Abuja on Thursday, Tinubu invited Abe to come for a meeting that was held at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Port Harcourt.

In a video posted by TVC and obtained by our correspondents, the president-elect reportedly settled the rift between Wike and Abe, who have had a longstanding battle over political ideology.

Watch the video below.