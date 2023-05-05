PDP Gets New Chairman In Osun State

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has gotten a new chairman.

Naija News learnt that one time acting chairman of the party in the state, Sunday Bisi has emerged the substantive Chairman of the PDP in the state.

It was gathered from Channels TV that Bisi’s emergence resulted from the party’s Congress held on Wednesday at the Osogbo city stadium in the state capital

While he was elected as chairman, Bola Ajao emerged the secretary of the party in the state.

This online news platform understands that three delegates each, were drawn from wards in all the 30 local government areas in the state.

Speaking after his emergence, the new chairman promised to deepen unity among members of the party in the state and to ensure collaboration that will drive Governor Ademola Adeleke’s agenda.

Also speaking at the congress was the state governor, Ademola Adeleke who also appealed to members in the state to work together with the new executives for the peace and progress of the party.

Ademola Adeleke Meets President Buhari, Thanks Him For Signing Electoral Act That Made Him Governor

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke some weeks back, met with President Muhammadu Buhari for the first time after his inauguration in November at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the governor told pressmen after his meeting with the president that his visit to him was to thank him for signing the Electoral Act, without which without he won’t have been elected governor.

Adeleke, who is a governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that the president’s signing of the Act paved the way for free and fair elections in the Osun State.

According to him, the president’s action has made how Nigerians and the International community applaud the conduct of the exercise.

Adeleke, who said the president was looking healthy and nice disclosed that his visit to the villa would equally give him the opportunity to discuss other issues of federal assistance with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The governor revealed that beyond the visit he had already submitted some other things and would meet the Chief of Staff to discuss the way forward for the federal government to assist Osun State.