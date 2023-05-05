Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 5th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 5th May 2023.

The PUNCH: The military has again warned against plans to sabotage the handover of power to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29. The high command said the armed forces were on standby and would ensure a smooth transition process scheduled to take place in 24 days.

Vanguard: It was wild jubilation as 376 Nigerians, the first batch of evacuees from war-torn Sudan, arrived in Nigeria late Wednesday night. The returnees, who were first evacuated to Egypt, touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja about 11.30p.m., and 11.54p.m., respectively and were received by aides of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Faruk, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, among others.

This Day: With some legal luminaries in Nigeria that it was not ideal to inaugurate politicians into office while they have pending litigations in court.Speaking during a Channels Television interview, the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), posited that if Nigerians really want to practice democracy, they must desist from manipulating elections.

The Nation: For faulting the expected May 29 inauguration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Catholic Archbishop Emeritus John Cardinal Onaiyekan yesterday got knocks from eminent lawyers and All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts.

Daily Trust: Three hundred and sixty four Nigerian evacuees from crisis-ridden Sudan, who landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja late Wednesday night, narrated their ordeals and prayed that Nigeria never experience war.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.