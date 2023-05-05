Many APC Leaders Would Have Retired If Atiku, Obi Won – Garba Shehu

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said on Thursday that if Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Peter Obi from the Labour Party had won the February 25 presidential elections, many leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would have been forced to retire.

Shehu stated that the victories of President-elect Bola Tinubu, Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, and the APC’s control of 21 of 36 states in the recent elections solidified the party’s dominance in national politics.

He made these remarks while meeting with the Arewa Young Lawyers’ Forum (AYLF), a group representing young lawyers in Northern Nigeria.

The presidential spokesman explained that an opposition win would have endangered both the careers of APC leaders and the successful implementation of the Buhari administration’s programs, which have empowered marginalized groups and addressed infrastructure deficits.

The Deputy Director of Information, State House, Patience Tilley-Gyado in a statement quoted Shehu saying, “APC victory in the election is a watershed moment for the Buhari government, its orientation, its programmes and projects.

“In the hands of the opposition, many of the laudable programmes of the Buhari administration would have been sabotaged or unimplemented.

“An important and overlooked aspect of the Tinubu/Shettima victory is that it ensures, not only an orderly transfer of power from the outgoing administration to the incoming one, but also the safety of policies and programmes of the outgoing government.

“For this, we remain grateful to the Almighty, and to citizens of Nigeria for sticking with our Party.”

He urged the AYLF members to play a crucial role in promoting the study and practice of law in the northern states, asserting that both lawyers and journalists are essential for building and securing democracy.

AYLF Chairman, Barr. Olayinka Dauda Jimoh asked for the Presidency’s support in providing strategic training for young lawyers to enhance their leadership roles in society.