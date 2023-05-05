Korra Obidi Spark Reactions With Jane Mena’s Husband In Sensational Video

America-based Nigerian dancer and singer, Anita Chukwumfumnaya Obidi, popularly known as Korra, has caused a stir on social media following a sensational video with her friend Janemena and her husband.

This is coming after Korra, who is currently in Nigeria after separating from her estranged husband Justin Dean was seen in a recent video twerking delightfully for her friend’s husband’ Jena Mena in their Asaba residence.

The duo who have enthralled their fans with their endless content on social media was captured in the video taking turns to dance for Jema’s husband, who lay on a bed transfixed.

Janemena, who was previously behind the camera, surfaced, probably to prevent viewers from making suggestive comments about the clip. She then jumped on her husband and began twerking on him, shouting, “I’m here oooo.”

Watch the hilarious video below;

The sensational clip has sparked reactions with netizens condemning the actions of the controversial US-based dancer with another’s woman’s husband.

Reacting, an Instagram user wrote, “I don’t want to hear any story later oh.”

Another user, viviangreen_ wrote, “Lmao. People are busy drinking panadol for Jane and Korra wey no get headache 😂😂😂 Go to Jane’s page before coming here to cry. It’s all planned! Meanwhile, kudos to Korra for the restraint from jumping on their bed.”

reshapeme_nig wrote, “When you marry your best friend 😍. There’s nothing wrong with this content, please 🙏 💕 ☺️. Anyways my 20% discount sales is starting tomorrow if summer body is your goal.”

tigresscrush wrote, ‘‘Korra was respectful though she didn’t even go close to the man. Na the man wey allow this kind thing una suppose blame. This one don pass husband supporting wife.”

hairhance_beauty_empire wrote, “Hmmmmmm Marital vow in the mud 😂😂even if your husband is jovial then clown what of marital privacy ? Your matrimonial room okay”

maunch wrote, “It’s the iyam here ooo😂😂😂 cruise queens. Wahala for who takes them serious.”

kate_e_bassey wrote, “This thirst for controversial fame will be the undoing of many. There is nothing funny or entertaining about this sort of shamelessness.”