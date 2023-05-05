Kano Governor Expresses Uncertainty Ahead Of May 29

The outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has stated that only God knows which party he will hand over power to on May 29.

The governor made this comment during a road project commissioning in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yusuf Abba Kabir, the candidate from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the winner of the governorship election in Kano state and issued him a Certificate of Return.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) disputes the election results and has taken INEC and NNPP to court over the declaration of the NNPP governorship candidate as the governor-elect.

In April, the Kano State Executive Council established a 17-member Transition Committee for the transfer of power to the incoming administration.

The council also approved a 100-member sub-committee, comprising representatives from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

During the road project commissioning, Governor Ganduje noted that his administration inherited some projects and would be leaving some for the incoming administration.

He said, “It’s normal for a government to inherit projects.

“We inherited some and completed them; and as a government, we are leaving some projects for the incoming administration. Only God knows to which government I will transmit power, whether APC or NNPP.”