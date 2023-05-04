Nollywood Actress, Sonia Ogiri Shows Off New ‘Acquired’ Body

Controversial Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has sarcastically announced that she had undergone a liposuction surgery.

The endowed actress via her social media handles made the announcement accompanied by a photo showing her new banging body after surgery.

She further thanked her husband for the permission and her doctor for giving her desired body.

Sonia said that after undergoing the surgery, she was in pain, but currently undergoing a healing process.

Although, her fans who are in disbelief of the actress’s announcement, asked she quits the jokes.

Sharing new photos, she wrote, “I finally got my body done, and i want to officially thank my doctor.

“I want to thank my man for the support throughout my surgery journey. Thank you so much my king.

“I’m still healing and it will drop down.”

See photos and reactions below;

Replying to the backlash from her fans, the actress maintained that people should mind their business as ”it is her body and money.”

She wrote, “Please you all STOP 🛑 this now, I’m human. Is my Body and my Money moreover my Man loves it. I’m still healing and it will all drop down soon 😭😭😭😭 the insults are killing me.”