Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 4th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 4th May 2023.

The PUNCH: Prominent economists, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association and opposition parties took a swipe at the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, (retd.), and the Senate over the government’s N22.7tn extra-budgetary spending approved by the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

Guardian: The Senate, yesterday, abandoned its previous hard line stance and approved the conversion to a 40-year bond of the N23.72 trillion Federal Government’s unappropriated expenditure funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through its ways and means (W&M) window.

Vanguard: The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, yesterday, picked holes in the Senate’s approval of President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial N22.72 trillion Ways and Means request, describing it as shocking and suspicious.

ThisDay: President-elect, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, faulted Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike over his request for the federal government’s refund of money spent on the construction of federal roads in the state, saying he owes the governor nothing. Tinubu, who was in the state to inaugurate two projects executed by the state government, however, described Wike as a dependable ally.

Daily Trust: Nigerian evacuees who fled crisis-ridden Sudan have been airlifted from Aswan airport in Egypt. Nigerian Air Force plane, NAF C130, and an aircraft belonging to Air Peace, with capacity of 274 passengers, were earlier scheduled to depart by 1pm Nigerian time, but did not.

