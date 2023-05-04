Many Politicians Are Not Interested In Democracy – Onaiyekan

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has stated that many politicians are not interested in democracy.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, Cardinal Onaiyekan said many of the political actors only want power by all means and are not interested in the service to the people.

Onaiyekan asserted that that is the reason many politicians are only looking to manipulate the system and frustrate the wishes of the people because they have the resources.

The cleric stressed that basic questions still linger as regards what the nation really wants in terms of governance and democracy and those who lead the country.

Onaiyekan also opined that the country should have rulers who do not labour under questions of legitimacy but well-proven democracy.

“It is no longer business as usual, we must go back to ourselves as a nation. If we decide we would rule ourselves democratically, we must all accept the rules of democracy. And those who want to be in power should allow that rule to run its course. This anomalous situation should end,” he said.

2023 Election: Nigeria Will Collapse If President-elect, Vice Are Useless – SDP Candidate

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, said that Nigeria will disintegrate if the president-elect and his vice are both useless people.

The politician made the statement while speaking on a Twitter space anchored by popular rights activist, Segun Awosanya (Sega Link), Naija News understands.

Adebayo, who was speaking on the events that happened before, during, and after the 2023 general elections, said having a Muslim-Muslim presidency is not a problem except if the duo is useless.

Speaking on arguments about the outcome of the 2023 election, SDP presidential candidate said he had conceded defeat and advised Nigerians to support the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, so that the government does not fail.