Post-Election Fallout: ‘Things Have Deteriorated Completely In The North’ – Babachir

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has claimed that the 2023 elections created ethnic and religious divisions among Nigerians.

He asserted that for the North to gain political advantages, people must set aside tribal and religious disparities and unite.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Thursday, Babachir revealed that the divisions are profound, leading to people acting independently and harbouring suspicions toward each other.

He remarked that the North has witnessed a notable decline, as Yoruba, Igbo, and Northerners are now divided along religious lines between Christians and Muslims.

Babachir also expressed regret, stating that achieving unity has become unattainable.

“Now, in the North, things have deteriorated completely. Those who dragged us into this situation could not achieve their goal.

“We’ve returned to the previous days, and the Yoruba are on their own. The Igbo are on their own, and we Northerners are divided between Christians and Muslims. Even among us Christians, there are tribes; maybe the Tiv are here, and Idoma and Kilba are there. There is Michika here. This is what we’ve been trying to avoid. We’ve been divided; how are we now going to achieve unity? It’s not possible now.

“How can we come together when we have slaughtered our own, and now we want to stitch it together? No way.

“Who is there now in the North that can call for a meeting of elders from the region to deliberate and unite? There is none. I can see some groups were trying to meet and unite, but you will find that they are mainly a group of Muslims or a group of Christians,” he said.