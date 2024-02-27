Why I Opposed Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Babachir Lawal

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) during the first term of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Babachir Lawal has revealed why he opposed the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal, in an interview with TheCable, revealed that he was against the ticket based on the issue of equity and justice.

The ex-SGF debunked the claims that he rejected the move because President Bola Tinubu at the time did not chose him as his running mate.

He further stated that the ticket is not being fair to the Christians, who are part of the community.

Speaking on his view on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party, he said, “My opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket is on the issue of equity and justice.

“I took a stand then because I felt they were not being fair to the Christians, who are a very large segment of society, and it would bring disharmony to the polity.

“If you recall, I said we see the Muslim-Muslim ticket as an assent to the current and continuing educational, economic, and political marginalisation of the Northern Nigerian Christians, and I said we will protect ourselves using our PVCs and our prayers as our weapons of choice.

“So, my position is based on justice and equity, not on any political gain.”