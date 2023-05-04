2023 Election: Nigeria Will Collapse If President-elect, Vice Are Useless – SDP Candidate

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, said that Nigeria will disintegrate if the president-elect and his vice are both useless people.

The politician made the statement while speaking on a Twitter space anchored by popular rights activist, Segun Awosanya (Sega Link), Naija News understands.

Adebayo, who was speaking on the events that happened before, during and after the 2023 general elections, said having a Muslim-Muslim presidency is not a problem except if the duo are useless.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) fielded a single-faith ticket for its presidential slot, in the persons of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

Despite opposition, the party went on with the ticket and eventually, their candidates were declared winners of the February 25th poll.

Speaking on arguments about the outcome of the 2023 election, SDP presidential candidate said he had conceded defeat and advised Nigerians to support the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, so that the government does not fail.

Adebayo said: “If you have a Muslim-Muslim presidency, the country will survive if the two of them are good people. If you have a Christian-Muslim presidency, the country will collapse if the two of them are useless people. It’s not about religion but about the person, and the best way to know if your country is making progress is when you continue to de-emphasise the issue of ethnicity and religion.”

Adebayo expressed reservations just like other Nigerians about the conduct of the 2023 poll but noted that such should not stop governance from going on.

He reiterated that governance should start immediately after the winner of an election is announced.

The SDP presidential candidate said, “Politics is a leadership selection process for you to have good governance. I lost the election. I have complaints about the election, and I have ventilated it.”

“For Nigeria to be counted among the greats, Adebayo said the country, particularly the leadership, must do away with playing ethnic and religious politic,” Daily Trust quoted Adebayo saying.