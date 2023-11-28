Politicians Should Be Blamed For The Challenges In The 2023 Elections – Jega

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega has said that the 2023 general elections were credible in many aspects.

He, however, stated that blame should be apportioned appropriately in areas of questionable credibility.

Jega shared his opinion during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He insisted that his favourable assessment of the polls was not in defence of his successor and incumbent INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood.

Jega maintained that politicians played a direct role in areas where there was serious challenges.

He insisted that such influence “more or less circumscribed the powers” of INEC and its chairman.

“In areas where we have seen serious challenges that are avoidable and should have been avoided, I believe that to a large extent — and you asked me to be very frank with you — we have a tendency to heap blame on the leadership of an electoral management body and I have had my own fair share of those kinds of blames.

“So, to my mind, really, it’s unfortunate it has happened on the watch of Yakubu Mahmood but it has happened not because — to my mind, I have no evidence that he is complicit in these things,” Jega added.