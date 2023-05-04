2023 Presidential Election: Accept Tribunal’s Verdict – Gowon To Nigerians 

Nigerians have been urged to accept the verdict of the the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in good fate, whenever it’s delivered.

This is as the hearing of the election petition tribunal is slated to commence on May 8.

Naija News reports that it was against this backdrop that a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd),has called on Nigerians to accept the judgement of the court when delivered.

Gowon made this submission on Thursday at a symposium in honour of a one-time Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Chike Idigbe.

According to the former Nigerian leader, the decision of the court should be accepted as final because the judiciary plays a pivotal role in the unity of the country.

He also appealed to Nigerians to allow the judiciary do its work without interference.

It would be recalled that the flag bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi had contested the results of the 202 presidential election.

While the candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC) and now President-Elect, Bola Tinubu scored 8.8 million, Atiku came second with 6.9 million votes, and Obi third to poll 6.1 million votes and 15 others.

It was learnt that some of the dignitaries in attendance at the event include the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Alfa Belgore; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba; and some Senior Advocates of Nigeria.