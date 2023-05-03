Senate Considers Bill Seeking To Establish Christian Centre To ‘Regulate’ Christianity

A bill seeking to establish the National Centre for Christian Education which seeks to “regulate and set standards” acceptable to the practice of Christianity in the country has passed second reading in the Senate.

The sponsor of the bill, Senator Binos Yaroe representing Adamawa South Senatorial District said the centre will help to correct the “inappropriate practice” of religions in the country that has caused problems in the past.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Istifanus Gyang representing Plateau North Senatorial District said wrongly practiced religion has bred extremism.

The lawmaker added that religion can be a source of strength and national cohesion if it is rightly practiced, hence the bill to seek the establishment of the centre will develop a curriculum for Christian education is very necessary.

Also speaking, Senator Abba Moro representing Benue South, said the bill is “apt” owing to the fact that some youths have been manipulated by extremist religious leaders.

He stressed that there is no gainsaying that part of the problem experienced in some parts of the country is the inappropriate explanation of the Bible and the Quran.

After the debate, the bill passed second reading after it was put to a voice vote by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who presided over plenary.

Lawan referred the bill to the Committee on Education for further legislative input.