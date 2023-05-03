26 Days To Tenure End, Buhari Makes Six New Appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of six federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to fill the existing vacancies in the states.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a letter to the Senate seeking their confirmation on Tuesday.

The nominees are Ayogu Eze, Peter Okpara, Hauwa Aliyu, Rajiya Ayuba, Kolawole Adebola and Ismailia Agaka.

Meanwhile, the Senate has resolved to investigate reasons why there are delays in the issuance and renewal of passports by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

This is as the Senate on Tuesday directed its Committee on Interior to probe into the delay in the issuance and renewal of passports.

It also asked the committee to probe the contract for the printing of passports by the NIS, Naija News learnt.

The directive, which was issued on Tuesday at the resumption of plenary, followed a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife who said Nigerians are facing hardship and stress in getting their passports.

According to the lawmaker, Nigerians now spend between three to six months to get their passports from the NIS, despite the six weeks timeline given for processing.

She revealed that it has become extremely difficult for passports to be processed in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.