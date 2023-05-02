Senate To Investigate Delay In Issuance And Renewal Of Passports

The upper legislative chamber has resolved to investigate reasons why there are delays in the issuance and renewal of passports by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

This is as the Senate on Tuesday directed its Committee on Interior to probe into the delay in the issuance and renewal of passports.

It also asked the committee to probe the contract for the printing of passports by the NIS, Naija News learnt.

The directive, which was issued on Tuesday at the resumption of plenary, followed a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife who said Nigerians are facing hardship and stress in getting their passports.

According to the lawmaker, Nigerians now spend between three to six months to get their passports from the NIS, despite the six weeks timeline given for processing.

She revealed that it has become extremely difficult for passports to be processed in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

The development, according to her, is creating a situation where Nigerians who reside in those states now have to travel to other states in the country to process their passports.

President Buhari Extends NIS Boss Tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Idris Jere.

Naija News gathered that Jere’s tenure was extended till May 29, 2023.

Comptroller Tony Akuneme, Public Relations Officer of NIS, disclosed this to Daily Post on Friday.

Akuneme stated that the development was contained in the letter of extension from Buhari, signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

There has been uncertainty and bickering over Jere’s retirement. The latest development would bring respite to the Service.

Recall that the governing board of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had directed Isah Jere to proceed on retirement.