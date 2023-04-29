President Buhari Extends NIS Boss Tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Idris Jere.

Naija News gathered that Jere’s tenure was extended till May 29, 2023.

Comptroller Tony Akuneme, Public Relations Officer of NIS, disclosed this to Daily Post on Friday.

Akuneme stated that the development was contained in the letter of extension from Buhari, signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

There has been uncertainty and bickering over Jere’s retirement. The latest development would bring respite to the Service.

Recall that the governing board of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had directed Isah Jere to proceed on retirement.

The directive was contained in a letter dated April 17, 2023 with code number CDCFIB/APPT.CG&DCG/61/VOL.IV/74, which was signed by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board Secretary, Obasi Edmond, on the orders of the Board chairman and Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola.

Jere in the letter was directed to hand over to the most senior Officer Deputy Comptroller General on or before Monday 24th April 2023 pending the appointment f a new Comptroller General by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter titled “Notification of expiration of one-year extension in office as acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service” reads: “I write to draw your attention to the end of one-year extension in office granted to you by Mr President via letter no. SH/COS/42/3/3/A128 date April 22, 2022, and which would be expiring on April 24, 2023.

“Consequently, you are directed to hand over to the most senior Deputy Comptroller-General on or before Monday, April 24, 2023, pending Mr President’s appointment of a substantive Comptroller-General of the Service.

“The board is grateful to you for your immense contributions to the Nigeria Immigration Service and to the country and wishes you success in your future endeavours.”