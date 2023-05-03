10th N/Assembly Leadership: APC Meets On Zoning Today

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will today meet on the zoning of the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the meeting will take place today, Wednesday, at the party’s National Headquarters, popularly known as Buhari House, in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The meeting would be presided over by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and all members of the NWC and other critical stakeholders of the party are expected to attend.

It is understood that the meeting is expected to lay to rest the speculations about the zone that would produce the Senate President. Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

It was also gathered the NWC would discuss issues raised by the National Vice-Chairman of the North-West, Salihu Lukman, who has dragged Adamu, and the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, to court for not convening the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Speaking with The PUNCH on Tuesday, the National Vice Chairman for South-East APC and member of the NWC, Ijeoma Arodiogbu, stated that the party expected the lawmakers to respect the party’s decision on the zoning of the principal offices.

Arodiogbu added that the legislators also have the right to determine who governs them and vote according to their plan on the floor of the Senate.

He said, “The Senate is not solely controlled by the party or the President-elect. Another thing is, zoning or not, the members will decide who will rule them by themselves.

“They can wake up today and jettison zoning and vote according to their plan on the floor of the Senate. There is nobody to control them there.

“While we expect them to respect zoning, we also know that it is not sacrosanct from what I understand. They might decide to toe their own lane. It happened during the time of Saraki and Dogara.

“It doesn’t always boil down to what the party or President-elect wants. The legislators also have the right to determine who governs them; it is a difficult situation for everybody.”