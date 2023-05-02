Government Declares Public Holiday As Tinubu Visits Rivers State

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared Wednesday, May 3 a public holiday to enable residents of the state to come out in large numbers to welcome the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state.

Governor Wike also ordered that all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State should remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023.

To this end, Wike called on all labour unions and security agencies to ensure compliance with the closure order.

The Rivers State Governor gave the instructions in a state broadcast on Tuesday ahead of Tinubu’s visit to commission some projects in the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

He said: “For us, it is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the President-Elect on this historic visit. Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our President-Elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

“Given this, I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our President-Elect rousingly.

“Furthermore, all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State shall remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. I urge all labour unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order.”

Wike in his broadcast, called on the people of Rivers State to come out and give ”our amiable President-elect a rousing welcome during his visit.”

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the President-elect during his two-day official visit to Rivers would inaugurate Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday and Thursday.

He noted that Tinubu would join the list of distinguished personalities to have graced the kick-off or commissioning of projects in Rivers State.