‘God Bless Every Side-Chick Out There’ – Nedu Gives Reason Why Married Men Keep Side Chicks

Controversial media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel popularly known as Nedu, has come out to give reason why married men keep side chicks.

According to him, side chicks usually give married men peace of mind.

Naija News reports that the popular on-air-personality, who has recently been in the news for his controversial take on issues relating to female celebrities and women in general, made this position during the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast co-hosted by him.

The comedian asserted that most men put up with their nagging wives because of the peace of mind their side-chicks give them.

Nedu who prayed for God’s blessings for all side chicks noted that they are the ones married men use to cool off.

Speaking in pigin English, he said “God bless every side-chick out there. Side-chicks dey give peace to men. Sometimes, before the man reach house, he go branch the side-chick’s place, he go cool off.

“So, when he reach house wey the woman [wife] dey shout, ‘Papa Nkechi, Where did you go?’. Because of say him don cool off for his side-chick’s place, he will take it.”

Nedu Alleges How Popular Lagos Pastor Sleeps With Female Members

Controversial media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel has alleged that a popular Lagos Pastor, whose identity he refuses to disclose, was sleeping with his female members.

The On Air Personality during one of his podcast sessions titled, ‘The honest bunch” made the claim when he opened up about how one of his male friends trying to date a female member of the church was turned down.

Nedu’s friend, according to the OAP, then deduced that the lady, along with many others, were sleeping with the Pastor.

Giving more hints on the pastor, he stated that both he and his wife preach on the altar and rotate time.

“He get one church wey young people dey go. He get one church wey dey for island, young people dey go the church. The pastor dey preach, his wife dey preach.

“One of my guy dey go the church, d babe wey he dey track for the church we no gree for him, na d pastor dey wipe them”, he said in Pidgin.

