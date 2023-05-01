Tinubu’s ADC, Yusuf Resumes Duty (Photos)

The Aide-De-Camp to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, has assumed office.

Naija News had earlier reported that Yusuf was appointed as Tinubu’s Aide-De-Camp three weeks before his (Tinubu) inauguration.

Yusuf is the son of a monarch, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, the Elemona of Ilemona in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He completed his OND in computer science at Offa Polytechnic in 2000 and then enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in engineering (electrical-electronics).

Between 2004 and 2005, he attended Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the United Kingdom.

In 2006, he attended the Nigerian Army Intelligence School in Lagos where he was trained in intelligence and security-related subjects in accordance with the Nigerian Army training policies and directives.

Between 2009 and 2018, the multilingual officer, who is fluent in Yoruba, Hausa, English and French, had several military trainings in Mali, Pakistan, China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

He also served as an officer commanding at State House Military Intelligence Group. In 2015, he was promoted to officer commanding, Presidential Body Guard, State House, Abuja.

In 2017, Yusuf served the Nigerian Army as staff officer grade 1 for the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corp (NAIC).

Below are pictures of Yusuf: