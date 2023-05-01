Shehu Sani Slams State Governors Over 133 Million Nigerians Living In Poverty

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has lamented over the large number of people living in abject poverty in Nigeria.

In a post on Twitter on Monday, Sani said the country’s numerous problems are man-made.

He argued that despite the large amount of money from the Paris club refund shared by state governors, 133 million people now live below the poverty line.

He stated that about 4.3 million people in the North East are suffering from acute hunger and malnutrition, a figure which he said was given by the World Food Programme, WFP.

“In eight years, $5.4 billion Paris refund was shared to states governors; 133 million people now live below the poverty line and 4.3 million people in the North East face severe hunger and malnutrition according to WFP figures. Our problems are man-made,” Sani said.

Buhari Government Does Not Have The Funds For The Census

Meanwhile, Sani has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for May 3-7 2023.

Mohammed revealed that Buhari gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Naija News earlier reported that Buhari in a press statement signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Saturday, officially approved the census postponement.

According to the minister, President Buhari approved that a new date would be determined by the incoming administration.

However, Shehu Sani in a post via Twitter on Saturday said the federal government passed the buck to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, because it could not fund the census, which is estimated to cost about $1.8 billion.

He wrote, “The simple fact is that the FG doesn’t have $1.8 billion for the Census and now shifted the Wahala to Asiwaju.”