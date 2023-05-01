Photos Of Peter Obi At May Day Rally In Abuja

Candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, joined workers at Eagle Square Abuja on Monday, May 1, for the May Day celebration of Workers Day.

Naija News reports that Obi was joined on the podium alongside the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and embattled suspended National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, and other chieftains of his party as he addressed workers today in Abuja.

The former Governor of Anambra State was reportedly hailed as he mounted the podium to speak during the annual event today.

See more photos below:

In his remark at the Workers’ Day celebration at Eagle Square Abuja today, Peter Obi felicitated Nigerian workers and charged them to hold onto those values that encourage productivity in the nation.

The former Governor of Anambra State encouraged Nigerian workers to see their jobs as channels for contributing to nation-building, stressing that the nation will grow and develop more if the citizens understood that the task of nation-building is for everyone.

He argued that Nigeria is gifted with a hardworking workforce, desirous of the country’s development, and not minding poor workers’ welfare in the nation, the workers have continued to labour for the nation.

He said: “I encouraged the workers not to be disheartened by the many challenges that, today, pervade the economic and political space of the nation.

“I also urged everyone to remain focused on building a more productive and prosperous nation, which is part of the offerings of the New Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that the forces of darkness that have held this nation bound for long, will not continue to have their way. We are determined to take back our nation for good and we are not giving up.

“I urge you all to remain steadfast. The sun of justice, peace, and development will soon shine on our nation.”