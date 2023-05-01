May Day: Peter Obi Sends Message To Nigerian Workers

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has felicitated with Nigerian workers on the occasion of the Workers’ Day celebration today, May 1st, 2023.

In his message to workers made available to Naija News on Monday, the former Governor of Anambra State called on them to hold onto those values that encourage productivity in the nation.

Obi encouraged Nigerian workers to see their jobs as channels for contributing to nation-building, stressing that the nation will grow and develop more if the citizens understood that the task of nation-building is for everyone.

He argued that Nigeria is gifted with a hardworking workforce, desirous of the country’s development, and not minding poor workers’ welfare in the nation, the workers have continued to labour for the nation.

He said: “I encouraged the workers not to be disheartened by the many challenges that, today, pervade the economic and political space of the nation.

“I also urged everyone to remain focused on building a more productive and prosperous nation, which is part of the offerings of the New Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that the forces of darkness that have held this nation bound for long, will not continue to have their way. We are determined to take back our nation for good and we are not giving up.

“I urge you all to remain steadfast. The sun of justice, peace, and development will soon shine on our nation.”