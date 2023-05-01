My Life Is In Danger For Congratulating Tinubu – Ohanaeze Youth Council President

The National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Okwu Nnabuike, has alleged that his life is in danger over his congratulatory message to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reported that Nnabuike had congratulated Tinubu for winning the 2023 presidential election, and stated that the former Governor of Lagos State will be inaugurated on May 29.

In a statement on Sunday, Nnabuike stated that he has been receiving death threats against his life after congratulating Tinubu, adding that machinery has been in motion to assassinate him.

He alleged that those after his life have employed different means including using the Department of State Service (DSS) and other security agencies to make sure that he is silenced.

He said: “Some persons who are annoyed that I congratulated the President-elect have set machinery in motion to take me out of the way.

“They are employing every means, including using the DSS and other security agencies to make sure that I am cajoled and silenced. What is wrong that I congratulated the President-elect? Is Ohanaeze now a political party?

“There are Igbo people in APC, PDP, and LP; and we are serving the interest of the entire Igbo regardless of their political affiliations. As I said earlier, Bola Tinubu is the President-elect and he will be inaugurated on May 29. The aggrieved parties are in court and until the petitions are decided, we all have to support Tinubu to move the country forward.

“I am putting the entire nation on notice that should anything happen to me, the sources of the attacks are known. Security agencies should not allow themselves to be dragged into this.”